5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Mizoram

Tremors were felt across Mizoram including in capital Aizawl but no casualty was reported so far, an official said

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • Jan 21 2022, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 19:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck Mizoram on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck at 3.42 PM, was at latitude 23.10 N and longitude 93.75 E at a depth of 60 km in a border area in neighbouring Myanmar, around 58 km southeast of Champhai district of Mizoram, NCS said in its website.

