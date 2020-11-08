57 more people test positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram, tally at 3,090

Mizoram's Covid-19 count reached 3,090 on Sunday as 57 more people, including a one-year-old child, tested positive for the disease, a statement here said.

Of the 57 new cases, 53 were reported from Aizawl, three from Lawngtlai and one from Champhai, the statement by the Information and Public Relations department said.

Thirteen children and five Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were among the newly infected.

Four cases were detected through Rapid Antigen Test, and 53 others through RT-PCR at Zoram Medical College.

Mizoram currently has 562 active cases, while 2,526 people have recovered from the disease, the department said.

Two Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the northeastern state so far, it stated.

As many as 1,23,015 samples have been examined for Covid-19 thus far, including 1,382 on Saturday.