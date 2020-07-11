570 new cases, Odisha's Covid-19 tally 12,526; 61 dead

570 new cases take Odisha's Covid-19 tally to 12,526; death toll mounts to 61

PTI
PTI, Bhuwaneshwar,
  • Jul 11 2020, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 15:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Odisha's total tally of coronavirus cases rose by 570 to reach 12,526 on Saturday, while five more people, including a woman, succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 61, a health department official said.

Of the new fatalities, two were reported from Ganjam which is worst-hit by the viral infection, and one each from Puri, Cuttack and Khurda, the official said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"Regret to inform the demise of five Covid-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the official said.

A 62-year-old woman from Kendrapara district, who had tested positive for Covid-19, also died, but the "cause of her death was brain tumour", he said, adding that she was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and asthma.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Of the new cases, 384 were reported from different quarantine centres, while 186 were found through contact- tracing exercises, he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Puri
Cuttack
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Odisha

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

How Bengaluru was bought for Rs 3 lakh 333 years ago

How Bengaluru was bought for Rs 3 lakh 333 years ago

KFC birthday party costs $18,000 in Covid-19 fines

KFC birthday party costs $18,000 in Covid-19 fines

 