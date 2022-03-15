574 life convicts to be released from Bengal jails

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal has offered premature release to 574 life-imprisonment convicts who have served over 14 years, and have exemplary records while in the correctional home. This figure reflects the total number of convicts released since 2011 after the Trinamool-led government came to power.

In an official release, the state government stated that under the recommendation of the State Sentence Review Board (SSRB), West Bengal, the decision has been taken “from time to time” to release life convicts, prematurely, from correctional homes.

The aim of correctional services is to bring about reformation. The government has stated that “keeping in view the age of the convicts and their detention for more than 14 (fourteen) years and on humanitarian ground and that they can spend rest of the time with their families, the government has taken a considered decision over the past decade to release such life imprisonment convicts who have exemplary record while in the correctional home”.

Since 2011, after the Trinamool formed government in the state, 660 life convicts have been recommended. Out of these, 574 life convicts, who have been in a correctional home for over 14 years, have been released. This was done after a proper background check. The 574 convicts include 541 men and 33 women.

Official statistics show that the government in any given year has released the most convicts, 134, in the year 2012. In 2016, none of the convicts was released. This year, in 2022, however, the figure has already exceeded that of 2012, and so far, 145 convicts have been released, in the early part of the year.

Activist Sujato Bhadra, vice president, Committee for release of political prisoners, and secretarial member, Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR), has termed the government’s humanitarian initiative a "welcome step".

Sujato, however, is concerned about "political prisoners" and undertrials. “There are political prisoners who have been convicted and (are) languishing in jail, and have not been considered by the board. So one side is overlooked, and that must be considered on humanitarian grounds,” Sujato said, adding that while during covid the government had released some prisoners on parole, but prisoners with political status have not been considered.

Sujato told Deccan Herald that undertrials in jails are in "hugely large numbers", and activists have also moved courts on the issue. In 2011 (the year of the Bengal’s assembly elections), the release of political prisoners was also a political issue, he said.

