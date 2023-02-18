6 held by CBI in school jobs scam in West Bengal

The CBI has arrested six people in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitments made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC), a senior official said.

Those arrested were allegedly working as agents, collecting money from candidates and facilitating their employment in various schools across the state, he said.

"We have got specific evidence against them," the CBI official said on Friday evening.

Several people have been arrested by the agency in connection with the “irregularities”, including former education minister Partha Chatterjee.

The Calcutta High Court had last week directed the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education to cancel jobs of 1,911 ‘Group D’ employees, who were given appointment in state government-sponsored and -aided schools illegally, following manipulation of recruitment examination results.