6 held by CBI in school jobs scam in West Bengal

6 held by CBI in school jobs scam in West Bengal

Several people have been arrested by the agency in connection with the “irregularities”, including former education minister Partha Chatterjee

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Feb 18 2023, 10:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 10:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The CBI has arrested six people in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitments made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC), a senior official said.

Those arrested were allegedly working as agents, collecting money from candidates and facilitating their employment in various schools across the state, he said.

"We have got specific evidence against them," the CBI official said on Friday evening.

Also Read — 'Fake MLA' arrested at West Bengal assembly'

Several people have been arrested by the agency in connection with the “irregularities”, including former education minister Partha Chatterjee.

The Calcutta High Court had last week directed the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education to cancel jobs of 1,911 ‘Group D’ employees, who were given appointment in state government-sponsored and -aided schools illegally, following manipulation of recruitment examination results.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

CBI
West Bengal
India News
WBSSC scam

What's Brewing

Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match

Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match

DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget

DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget

Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond

Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond

Whackyverse | Survey jana

Whackyverse | Survey jana

Aussies show fight as India flex

Aussies show fight as India flex

‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'

‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'

Collective action needed to save wetlands

Collective action needed to save wetlands

Reflecting on life and death

Reflecting on life and death

 