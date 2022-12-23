Bihar: 6 killed, 10 injured in explosion at brick kiln

6 killed, 10 injured in explosion at brick kiln in Bihar's East Champaran

Nitish Kumar said may the almighty give strength to the affected families

PTI
PTI, Motihari,
  • Dec 23 2022, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 22:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Six people were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar's East Champaran district on Friday evening, police said.

The incident happened at the brick kiln in the Ramgarhwa area in Motihari, they said.

Among those killed was the owner of the brick kiln, Mohd Ishrar, police said.

"The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have rushed to the spot. The rescue operation is also on," said a statement issued by the Bihar Police headquarters.

Also Read: Five arrested for raising pro-Pakistan slogans after badminton match in Bihar's Bhojpur

Those injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital, a senior police officer said.

Several fire tenders were working at the site, he said.

Expressing sorrow over the deaths, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said may the almighty give strength to the affected families to bear the loss of lives.

He directed officials to ensure that all injured persons get good treatment. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
India News
Nitish Kumar

What's Brewing

IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future

IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future

Dope cases eclipse historic show by Neeraj, CWG stars

Dope cases eclipse historic show by Neeraj, CWG stars

England World Cup winner Cohen dead at 83

England World Cup winner Cohen dead at 83

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

 