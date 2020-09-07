6 more succumb to Covid-19 in Sikkim; state tally at 1,910 cases

Sikkim on Monday reported its sixth Covid-19 fatality as a 27-year-old man succumbed to the infection in East Sikkim district, a senior Health department official said.

The patient had co-morbidities like multidrug- resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB), Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa Tshering Bhutia said.

The man died this morning at Rongli primary health centre and a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) was done on his body which came out to be positive, Bhutia said.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The Himalayan state till Sunday had reported 1,910 Covid-19 cases of which 534 are actives cases.

East Sikkim, of which state capital Gangtok is a part, has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 1,357, followed by 476 in South Sikkim, 76 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim