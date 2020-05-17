6 more test COVID-19 positive in Jharkhand

6 more test coronavirus positive in Jharkhand; tally rises to 223

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • May 17 2020, 22:47 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 22:47 ist
Representative image

Six more people, including two Mumbai returnees, tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus infection cases in the state to 223, health officials said.

Two persons recently returned from Mumbai to Ramgarh and were detected to be COVID-19 positive. The four other cases were reported from Deoghar, Ranchi, Hazaribag and Lohardaga districts.

Health officials said 88 of the total 223 cases were migrants.

The state now has 107 active cases and they are from 14 of the 24 districts of Jharkhand.

So far, 113 patients have recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals while three persons had died of the infection since its outbreak in the state capital on March 31.

Ranchi, which is in the Red Zone, has 19 active cases now out of the total 104 cases, a health bulletin said.

Garhwa with 25 has the highest number of active cases, followed by 22 in Hazaribag and 12 in Palamau, it said. 

Jharkhand
Coronavirus
COVID-19

