6 terror suspects with Al-Qaeda network links nabbed in Assam

Six suspected terrorists having links with an Al-Qaeda network in Bangladesh were arrested in Barpeta district of Assam, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Amitava Sinha said the six suspects having links with the 'Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub continent' (AQIS) were nabbed from a madrassa at Howly on Friday.

"We arrested the six persons on the basis of information provided by a jihadi who was arrested on March 4," he said at a press conference here.

Those arrested, all natives of Barpeta, were having direct links with Mohammed Suman alias Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid, who is a member of AQIS, Sinha said.

On March 4, five people, including a Bangladeshi national, were apprehended for their alleged links with a suspected terror group of Ansarul Islam, based in Bangladesh with affiliation to the AQIS, in Barpeta district.

