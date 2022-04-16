6 terror suspects with Al-Qaeda network links nabbed in Assam

Six suspected terrorists having links with an Al-Qaeda network in Bangladesh were arrested in Barpeta district of Assam, police said on Saturday.
Superintendent of Police Amitava Sinha said the six suspects having links with the 'Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub continent' (AQIS) were nabbed from a madrassa at Howly on Friday.
"We arrested the six persons on the basis of information provided by a jihadi who was arrested on March 4," he said at a press conference here.
Those arrested, all natives of Barpeta, were having direct links with Mohammed Suman alias Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid, who is a member of AQIS, Sinha said.
On March 4, five people, including a Bangladeshi national, were apprehended for their alleged links with a suspected terror group of Ansarul Islam, based in Bangladesh with affiliation to the AQIS, in Barpeta district.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Why the Black Sea is important for Russia
Chinese astronauts return after six-month space mission
Royal styles in the modern world
Helping rural women become better entrepreneurs
Hubble telescope zooms in on biggest comet ever spotted
Open Sesame | National language
Citizen scientists 'rediscover' Malabar Tree Toad
Global warming: Even cacti can't take the heat
Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay