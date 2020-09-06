604 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths reported in Tripura

At least 604 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Tripura on Sunday, raising the tally in the state to 15,130, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 144 after eight more people succumbed to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 77 of the 144 Covid-19 deaths.

The state currently has 6,220 active cases, while 8,745 people have recovered from the disease.

Twenty-one patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 2,97,103 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, he added.

Meanwhile, the state government, in view of the surge in coronavirus cases, has invited a team of doctors from Delhi to the state for reviewing the situation.

"The team comprising experienced doctors would arrive here soon for studying the Covid-19 situation. They will provide suggestion to help us tackle the menace better," state law minister Ratan Lal Nath, who is also the cabinet spokesperson, told reporters on Sunday.