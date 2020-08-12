61 security personnel among 96 fresh Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh

Ninety-six more people, including 61 security personnel, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern state's caseload to 2,327 on Wednesday, a senior health official said.

Anjaw district reported the highest number of fresh infections at 27, followed by Capital Complex (19), West Siang (16), Lohit (12), Papumpare (eight), East Siang (six), Changlang (four) and East Kameng and Lower Dibang Valley (two each), the official said.

"Sixty-one paramilitary personnel, including 27 in Anjaw district, 14 in West Siang, seven in Papumpare, six in Lohit, five in East Siang and two in Changlang, are among the new patients," State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

Barring 10, all the new patients are asymptomatic, he said.

A total of 383 security personnel have been diagnosed with the disease since August 1, he said.

Forty-two more people have been cured of the disease and were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,634, he said.

The northeastern state has reported 845 fresh Covid-19 cases in August so far.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 690 active cases, while three people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has 97 active Covid-19 cases, followed by East Kameng (90), Namsai (87), Changlang (67), East Siang (55), Lohit (51) and West Kameng (49), the official said.

The recovery rate among the Covid-19 patients in Arunachal Pradesh has improved significantly as 850 people have been cured of the disease since August 1, he said.

The state has so far tested 1,12,689 samples for Covid-19, including 2,783 on Tuesday, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh reported its first Covid-19 case on April 2 and the patient recovered from the disease on April 16. The state registered its second case on May 24.