67 fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha; count rises to 1,336

67 fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha; count rises to 1,336

PTI
PTI,
  • May 24 2020, 14:45 ist
  • updated: May 24 2020, 14:49 ist

As many as 67 people tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha, taking the state's virus tally to 1,336, a health department official said on Sunday.

Of the 67 new patients, 60 were housed in quarantine centres and four were in home isolation. The remaining three people had come in contact with earlier detected COVID-19 patients, the official said.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The new cases were reported from 13 different districts.

The highest number of fresh cases was reported in Puri (16), followed by Nayagarh (13), seven each in Ganjam and Bolangir, six in Angul, four each in Sundergarh and Kalahandi, three in Khurda, two each in Cuttack and Malkangiri and one each in Nuapada, Dhenkanal and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

With a case being reported in Nuapada, the number of affected districts in the state has now risen to 27. There are 30 districts in Odisha.

Of the 1,336 cases, 832 are active, while 497 patients have recovered and seven have died.

As many as 5,388 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested in the state to 1,23,834. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Odisha
India

What's Brewing

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

'Wuhan lab had three live bat coronaviruses'

'Wuhan lab had three live bat coronaviruses'

1 wrong COVID test lands more than 1,000 in quarantine

1 wrong COVID test lands more than 1,000 in quarantine

Push for e-learning raises questions on accessibility

Push for e-learning raises questions on accessibility

 