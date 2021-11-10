68 MLAs served notice for filing wrong info during 2020 Bihar Assembly polls

Notice to 68 MLAs for wrong info during Bihar polls

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Nov 10 2021, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 14:53 ist
A security person guards a strong room, where Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) are kept, after the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections at AN College, in Patna, Thursday, October 29, 2020. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Income Tax department has served notice to 68 MLAs who submitted wrong information during the 2020 Assembly polls.

An official of the department said that many of the MLAs have given wrong affidavits about their movable and immovable assets at the time of filing the nomination to the Election Commission.

Besides, some of them have mentioned the source of earning in income tax returns but not mentioned in the affidavit. Some of the legislators have not mentioned PAN cards and bank details in the affidavits.

"We have served notices to 68 legislators of Bihar who were elected after the 2020 assembly election. They had hidden their properties or source of earning or mismatch was found in income tax returns and affidavits. We have asked them to reply by November 30," the official added.

"Following the replies of legislators, we will investigate further and submit reports to the Election Commission. After the recommendation of the poll body, we will take further action against them," he said.

Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Income Tax Department

