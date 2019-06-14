69 doctors resign in protest at R G Kar Medical College

The crisis over the strike by the junior doctors at several state-run medical colleges in West Bengal further deepened on Friday as 69 doctors at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital rendered their resignation and the number is likely to go up.

Mass resignation by the senior faculty members at R.G.Kar Medical College & Hospital, #Kolkata. We are thankful to our seniors for not bowing down in front of humiliation from the CM. Unprecedented solidarity from all around! #StandWithNRS#SaveTheDoctors pic.twitter.com/ecOFXaWfwl — Dr.Titas Kar (@titask9) June 14, 2019

The development came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned the agitating junior doctors of strong action if they don't resume work.

"It was a unanimous decision to tender our resignation following indifferent attitude of our Chief Minister to maintain law and order situation in the state. She has made us a scapegoat in front of the people, " said a doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College.

He also said that that they demand an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister.

However, he clarified that emergency services at the R G Kar Medical College were functioning normally.

"Our emergency facility is functioning round the clock. Our next demand the Chief Minister's unconditional apology, " the doctor said.

The agitating doctors at R G Kar Medical College also expressed their grievances against the role of the press over the issue and urged the media that they should clarify that the patients are suffering because of the Chief Minister's failure to tackle the situation.

"We also want to protest against the role of the press because in the last few days they are only highlighting how much the patients are suffering. They should make it clear that this has occurred due to the failure on part of the Chief Minister to tackle the situation," the doctor said.

The health services in West Bengal has been in disarray since late a section of junior doctors at the state-run R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata were allegedly assaulted by some outsiders and family members of a patient after he died at the hospital.