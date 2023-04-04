69 shops completely gutted in fire in Odisha's Keonjhar

Sixty-nine shops were completely gutted in a fire that broke out at a market in Odisha's Keonjhar town, an official said. Keonjhar tahsildar Ashish Mahapatra said six fire tenders were pressed into service to put off the flames on Monday evening.
There was no report of any casualty, but firefighters faced difficulties to bring the blaze under control due to inadequate water supply, he said, adding the fire was finally doused after 7-8 hours. He said loss estimation process is underway.
Keonjhar Sub-Collector Ramachandra Kisku said that the exact reason behind the fire that erupted is yet to be ascertained but it was suspected that the flames were triggered by a short circuit.
