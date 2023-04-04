69 shops completely gutted in fire in Odisha's Keonjhar

69 shops completely gutted in fire in Odisha's Keonjhar

There was no report of any casualty, but firefighters faced difficulties to bring the blaze under control due to inadequate water supply

PTI
PTI, Keonjhar,
  • Apr 04 2023, 10:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 10:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Sixty-nine shops were completely gutted in a fire that broke out at a market in Odisha's Keonjhar town, an official said. Keonjhar tahsildar Ashish Mahapatra said six fire tenders were pressed into service to put off the flames on Monday evening.

There was no report of any casualty, but firefighters faced difficulties to bring the blaze under control due to inadequate water supply, he said, adding the fire was finally doused after 7-8 hours. He said loss estimation process is underway.

Keonjhar Sub-Collector Ramachandra Kisku said that the exact reason behind the fire that erupted is yet to be ascertained but it was suspected that the flames were triggered by a short circuit.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Odisha
Fire Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Five things to know about NATO

Five things to know about NATO

DH Toon | What to serve Rahul next?

DH Toon | What to serve Rahul next?

BTS's Jimin first S Korean solo artist to top US charts

BTS's Jimin first S Korean solo artist to top US charts

Kids shun screens for traditional games

Kids shun screens for traditional games

‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?

‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?

A few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt

A few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt

NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men

NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men

Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir

Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir

Dog invasion delays start of IPL match

Dog invasion delays start of IPL match

Why is OPEC cutting oil output?

Why is OPEC cutting oil output?

 