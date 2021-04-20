7-day lockdown in Aizawl, 10 other district headquarters of Mizoram

A seven-day lockdown has come into force from Tuesday in Aizawl and 10 other district headquarters of Mizoram to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Though the state government order issued on Monday night did not use the word "lockdown", it said no resident in Aizawl municipal area and 10 other district headquarters should step out of their homes during the restriction period, which will remain effective from 4 am on April 20 to 4 am on April 26.

However, inter-village or intra-state movement is allowed with permission from the village or local-level task forces, it said.

Also Read | Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 20

The existing night curfew from 8.30 pm to 4 am in Aizawl and the 10 other district headquarters will be enforced more strictly.

As per the new guidelines, places of worship, educational institutions, parks, picnic spots, theatres, gymnasiums, community halls, restaurants and shopping complexes shall remain closed throughout the state during the period.

Shops selling essential commodities, flowers and construction materials have been allowed to remain open with permission from the village or local-level task forces, it said.

Also, petrol pumps, cold storages, bakeries and carpentry, steel fabrication, weaving and motor workshops have also been allowed to remain open, the notification said.

Board examinations and other recruitment examinations will be held as per schedule, it said.

Follow DH's latest updates on Covid-19, here

The state government has said that at most 30 people can attend funerals and weddings.

However, other public functions such as birthday parties, anniversary celebrations and sporting events have been banned in all parts of the state.

Lengpui airport and inter-state borders will remain open and all returnees, barring those coming from states affected by coronavirus variant strains, will have to undergo seven-day home isolation if they test negative for the infection upon their arrival.

Those coming from abroad or Covid-19 variant strain- affected states will have to undergo institutional quarantine.

Quarantine is not mandatory for people visiting the state for a short duration (lesser than 96 hours) provided they possess Covid negative certificates.

The state had registered 45 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 4,904.