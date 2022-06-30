7 dead, 25 missing after massive landslide hits Manipur

At least seven persons have died and 25 are still missing after a landslide on Wednesday night struck an army post near Tupul railway station in Noney district of Manipur.

Sources said that at least 19 injured persons have been rescued so far.

Army said that the massive landslide struck a company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul railway station Manipur for protection of under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal in Manipur. Personnel engaged by the railway for the construction project are among those missing.

Boulders and mud flowed down the hills following heavy rainfall on Wednesday night burying the army post. A massive search and rescue operation was launched but the same was halted due to bad weather conditions. "There is mud and slush and there is no road to reach the spot. But efforts are still on to trace those missing persons," said an official in Manipur.

"The injured individuals are being treated at Noney Army medical unit. Evacuation of the critically injured personnel is in progress. The flow of Ijai river has been affected due to the landslide. Rescue operations are being hampered by fresh landslides and bad weather. The Army helicopters are on standby waiting for the weather to clear," said a statement issued by Lt. Col. Sumit Sharma, a defence public relations officer posted in Kohima in neighbouring Nagaland.

Sharma, however, could not confirm the number of casualties or the missing persons.

Manipur CM N. Biren Singh visited the site on Thursday at noon and took stock of the rescue efforts underway by the army, state police, state disaster response force and the local residents. Singh said Rs. five lakh would be given to the family of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the disaster.