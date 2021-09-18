Jharkhand: 7 girls drown during 'Karma Puja' immersion

7 girls drown in Jharkhand pond during 'Karma Puja' immersion

Some people were also injured and three of them were hospitalised

PTI
PTI, Latehar,
  • Sep 18 2021, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 15:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven girls aged between 12 and 20 years drowned in a pond at a village in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday, officials said.

The tragedy occurred at Bukru village within Balumath police station limits when the girls had gone to the pond for immersion after Karma Puja, a major festival in Jharkhand, Deputy Commissioner Abu Imran said.

Rescue teams were rushed to the scene. Some people were also injured and three of them were hospitalised.

The Deputy Development Commissioner of the district has been asked to hold an inquiry, Imran said. Karma is a major festival in Jharkhand related to worship of mother nature. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jharkhand
Drown
pond
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

The enduring legacy of Shankar-Jaikishan

The enduring legacy of Shankar-Jaikishan

Taliban’s nightmare: Fearless women

Taliban’s nightmare: Fearless women

DH Toon | Many happy returns of the day, PM Modi

DH Toon | Many happy returns of the day, PM Modi

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

 