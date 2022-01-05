7 killed, over 24 injured as bus collides with truck in Jharkhand's Pakur

Seven people were killed and over 24 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck transporting gas cylinders in Jharkhand's Pakur district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident happened at Paderkola village in Amrapara police station area, they said.

"Seven persons have died and over two dozen people injured in the head-on collision between the speeding truck and the bus," said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ajit Kumar Vimal.

The condition of many of those injured is critical, he said.

Several people are trapped inside the bus, and they are being brought out after dismantling the vehicle with gas-cutters, police said.

The impact of the accident was such that the front ends of both the vehicles got stuck to each other, they said.

Fortunately, none of the gas cylinders on the truck exploded, otherwise the accident could have taken many more lives, police said.

Considering the situation, it is feared that the toll could rise, Vimal said.

