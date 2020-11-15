7-year-old dies of burn injuries during Kali puja celebrations

A seven-year-old girl died of burn injuries that she sustained while bursting crackers at her home in West Bengal's Malda district, police sources said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Jayanti Rabidas, was a resident of Kadamtoli in Kaliachak police station area of the district, the sources said.

She was bursting crackers along with other members of her family on Saturday, on the occasion of Kali puja, when her dress caught fire.

Her relatives immediately put out the fire and took her to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where the girl died while undergoing treatment, the sources said.

Notably, the Calcutta High Court had on November 5 ordered a ban on bursting and sale of crackers in Bengal for Kali Puja, Diwali and Chhat puja to curb air pollution amid the Covid-19 pandemic.