70-year-old found hanging in Bihar police station; SHO suspended

The deceased has been identified as Yamuna Singh, a resident of Kopwa village in Buxar

  Nov 17 2022
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 70-year-old man, arrested here following a scuffle, was on Thursday found hanging from a ceiling fan in one of the rooms of Koransarai police station under “mysterious circumstances”, sparking protest in the locality, a senior officer said.

Talking to reporters, Neeraj Kumar Singh, the district superintendent of police, said station house officer (SHO) Junaid Alam has been suspended and a probe instituted into the case.

The deceased has been identified as Yamuna Singh, a resident of Kopwa village in Buxar.

"We are currently examining the CCTV footages to find out what led to the man's death," the SP added.

A district police officer said the septuagenarian, who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a minor scuffle among villagers, was lodged in a computer room at the police station.

He was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the room, the officer said.

Singh was taken down and rushed to nearby hospital where doctors declared him added on arrival, he added.

Meanwhile, locals, on finding out about the custodial death, took to the streets in protest.

They blocked Dumraon-Vikramganj road for two to three hours, demanding justice for the deceased

Arun Singh, son of the deceased, told reporters, "My father died in custody due to police torture."

