72 dead in West Bengal due to Amphan: Mamata Banerjee

About 72 people have died in West Bengal, including 15 in Kolkata, due to the cyclone Amphan ((pronounced as UM-PAN), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

“As of now, we have received information that 72 people have died in Bengal due to Amphan. The districts of North and South 24 Paraganas are the worst affected and totally devastated,” said Banerjee.

So far, South 24 Paraganas district recorded the highest number of fatalities with 18 deaths followed by 17 deaths in North 24 Paraganas. Seven people have died in Howrah district, six in Nadia and two in Hooghly district.

Addressing media persons at the state secretariat Banerjee announced compensation of Rs.2.5 lakh for the next of kin to each of the deceased. She also said that the state government will set up a fund of Rs 1000 crore for relief and restoration works.

She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the cyclone affected areas of the state and take stalk of the situation himself.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah called me today and assured full cooperation," said Banerjee.

The Chief Minister also said that she will take an aerial survey of the affected areas on Saturday if the weather permits. She may also visit each of the affected districts later.

She also urged the Centre to extend full cooperation to her government for rehabilitating those who have been affected by the storm.

Kolkata woke up to uprooted trees and lamp posts, waterlogged streets and vehicles crumpled like tin cans under fallen trees. The rural areas of the state wore a deserted look with mud huts flattened by the storm and uprooted rooftops strewn in villages.

Coastal districts such as North and South 24 Paraganas and East and West Medinipur along with large parts of Sundarban bore the burnt of the extremely severe cyclone. According to sources in the state secretariat, the severity of the damage is far from being totally determined as several areas of the state has become isolated with no power supply and telephone connections.

The Kolkata Airport also sustained damages as the storm shattered several window panes in the terminals. The hangers have become heavily waterlogged. The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained.