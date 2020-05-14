73 fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha; count rises to 611

As many as 73 people, including 71 lodged in quarantine centres, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Thursday, taking the coronavirus count in the state to 611, a Health Department official said.

Ganjam district accounted for 42 of the fresh cases followed by Jajpur (17), Bhadrak (9), Khurda (3) and Sundergarh (2), a data released by the Information and Public Relations Department said.

Fifty of the new COVID-19 patients had returned from Gujarat's Surat, 20 from West Bengal and one from Karnataka.Two persons are from a containment zone in Sundergarh district, the official said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 465, while 143 persons have recovered from the disease and three have died.

A total of 4,394 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in Odisha so far to 77,150, he said.

Ganjam is the worst affected district in the state with 252 cases followed by Balasore (90), Jajpur (88), Khurda (53), Bhadrak (40), Sundergarh (25) and Angul (15).

Nine cases each have been reported in Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara districts and five in Jagatsinghpur. Four cases each have been reported in Keonjhar, Puri and Boudh districts, and three in Cuttack.

Two cases each have been reported in Kalahandi, Jharsuguda and Bolangir districts and one each in Nayagarh, Koraput, Dhenkanal and Deogarh.