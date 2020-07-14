74 new coronavirus deaths reported in Odisha; 543 fresh cases push tally past 14,000

Odisha's Covid-19 death toll mounted to 74 with four more patients succumbing to the disease, while the state's coronavirus count crossed the 14,000-mark with 543 fresh cases, a health department official said on Tuesday.

Two deaths were reported from Khurda district and one each from Ganjam and Cuttack districts, he said.

"Regret to inform the demise of four Covid-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the department said in a statement.

Three of the deceased were suffering from other ailments, including cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

Besides, a baby boy from Sundargarh district, who was also tested positive for Covid-19, died due to other complications, the official said.

The fresh cases pushed the state's Covid-19 tally to 14,280, of which 4,929 are active, while 9,255 patients have recovered from the disease, the statement said.

Ganjam district, the state's coronavirus hotspot, accounts for the maximum number of 44 fatalities so far, the official added.