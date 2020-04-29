77-year-old man tests positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar, total cases in Odisha at 119

A 77-year-old man from Bhubaneswar tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 119, officials said.

The man, a resident of the Madhusudan Nagar area of the city, got infected after coming in contact with a relative who tested positive some days back, the Information and Public Relation department said.

The fresh case was reported from Bhubaneswar after a gap of 14 days. The previous case was reported on April 14.

The total number of persons infected with the deadly virus in the city is 47. Of them, 20 are undergoing treatment and 26 have recovered. A person died on April 6.

Contact tracing and follow-up action are being done after the fresh case was detected, officials said.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha rose to 119. Of them, 80 are undergoing treatment, 38 have recovered and one dead.

As many as 2,421 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state on Tuesday, while a total of 29,108 tests have been conducted till date, sources said.

Of the 119 COVID-19 positive cases, 47 are from Khurda district of which Bhubaneswar is a part, 19 each from Bhadrak and Jajpur, 16 from Balasore, 10 from Sundergarh, two each from Kendrapara and Kalahandi, and one each from Cuttack, Puri, Dhenkanal and Koraput districts.