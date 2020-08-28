78 fresh cases take Arunachal Pradesh's Covid-19 tally to 3,633

Seventy-eight more people, including 22 Army personnel, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the state's tally to 3,633, a health department official said on Friday.

Of the new cases, 15 were reported from West Kameng, 14 each from the Capital Complex region and Upper Siang, eight from Papumpare, five from Tirap, four from Changlang, three each from East Siang and Tawang districts.

Two fresh cases each were also reported from Leparada, East Kameng, Lower Siang and Lohit and one each from West Siang, Pakke Kessang, Shi-Yomi and Anjaw districts, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said. Barring three, all of them are asymptomatic and have been shifted to Covid Care Centres, he said. "Twenty-two Army men - 14 in Upper Siang and 8 in West Kameng - are among the new patients," Jampa said, adding that 53 people were discharged from hospitals on Thursday. Arunachal Pradesh has 1,007 active cases at present, while 2,621 people have recovered from the disease and five died.

The recovery rate in the state currently stands at 72.14 per cent, Jampa said, adding that 1,839 people have been cured of the disease since the beginning of this month.

A total of 2,162 people, including 785 security personnel, have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the state since August 1, the official said.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 157, followed by the Capital Complex region at 149, East Siang at 135, Changlang at 100 and Upper Subansiri at 88, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas. The state has so far tested 1,55,750 samples for the infection, including 2,898 on Thursday, Jampa added.