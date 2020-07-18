79 die in Assam flood, heavy rains in parts of Northeast expected

Flood situation across Assam remained still grim on Saturday with three fresh deaths reported in the past 24-hours, taking the death toll to 79.

As people in 26 of the 33 districts continued to grapple with the serious deluge, Indian Meterological Department's forecast increased the worry---heavy to very heavy rain is likely in most parts of the Northeast in the next four days.

According to the daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday, over 27.63 lakh people in 2,678 villages remained inundated while 47,465 displaced people were provided shelter in 290 relief camps.

Two persons drowned in Barpeta district while the third death was reported from South Salmara. The situation was worse in districts of Western Assam, such as Dhubri (4.69 lakh), Barpeta (3.54 lakh), Goalpara (4.48 lakh) and South Salmara. The situation was also bad in Morigaon in central Assam.

More than 500 marooned people had been evacuated by the NDRF and SDRF personnel in the past 24-hours, said the bulletin.

Nearly 85% of Kaziranga National Park remained inundated, where 96 animals including seven one-horned rhinos died in flood and after being hit by vehicles on the NH37 passing through the park so far. Forest personnel and local volunteers rescued 132 other animals.

The IMD bulletin said isolated heavy to very heavy rains is likely over Assam and Meghalaya from Sunday to Tuesday (July 19 to 21) and in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday and Monday. Similar heavy downpour is also expected in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Tuesday.

"It may accentuate existing flood conditions and also lead to landslide in some areas of the region," said the warning issued by IMD on Saturday.

A total of 26 persons also died in landslides in Assam in June and July.