8 injured in major fire at Odisha petrol pump

  • Oct 07 2020, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 15:35 ist
Flames rise from the Indian Oil Corporation petrol pump after a fire broke out following an explosion near Raj Bhawan. Credit: PTI Photo

Eight people were injured in a major fire that broke out at an Indian Oil Corporation petrol pump near Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, police said.

Two of the injured are critical and have been shifted to SCB Medical College and hospital in Cuttack, said L D Sahu, director of Capital Hospital, where the rest are being treated.

"Our priority is to ensure that the fire does not spread to the two other tanks containing petrol and diesel," Commissioner of Police S S Sarangi said.

Three fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames, Sarangi said.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he added. 

