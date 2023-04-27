8-year jail term to five in PLA-CPI(Maoist) nexus case

Five members of People's Liberation Army (PLA), a banned insurgent group in Manipur, and CPI (Maoist) have been convicted by a special NIA court here in a case related to alleged nexus between the two banned terror groups.

The NIA on Thursday said the five were pronounced eight years jail by the special court in Guwahati on Wednesday.

"The CPI (Maoist) leaders had agreed to recognise and support the separatist activities of PLA for the creation of the northeastern state of Manipur, as a separate nation. The PLA leadership, on its part, decided to support the continuing war of CPI (Maoist) for overthrowing the constitutionally elected Government of India," the NIA said.

Investigations revealed that PLA had established a liaison office in Kolkata, where a meeting was held between PLA/RPF and CPI (Maoist) leaders. Modalities were worked out at the meeting for taking unified action for waging a war against the Union of India. A bipartite meeting was also held between PLA/RPF and CPI (Maoist) leadership in Jharkhand for imparting military training to cadres of CPI (Maoist) by PLA/RPF instructors, it said.

The NIA said it further came to light during the investigations that the President of PLA/RPF had also complimented the General Secretary of CPI (Maoist) on carrying out an attack on the security forces on April 6, 2010, resulting in the killing of 76 CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh. "The PLA had provided logistic support to Maoist cadres and both groups were regularly communicating and exchanging e-mails. The accused persons had travelled to different places within and outside India, and created fake IDs and bank accounts under pseudonymous identities," it said.

The NIA had registered a suo moto case on July 1, 2011 based on inputs that the PLA had hatched a conspiracy to destabilise the country with the support of CPI (Maoist). The NIA had filed charge sheets in the case on May 21 and November 16 of 2012 as well as on July 31, 2014, in the NIA Special Court, Guwahati.

The court on Wednesday convicted the five persons accused in the case under section 121A of the IPC and Section 18, 18A and 39 of the UAPA,1967.

Of the five convicted persons, N Dilip Singh alias Wanba is from Manipur, and two other PLA cadres, Senjam Dhiren Singh and Arnold Singh are from Assam. Two others, Indranil Chanda alias Raj and Amit Bagchi alias RK da, hailing from West Bengal, are CPI (Maoist) cadres, said the NIA.