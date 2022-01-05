84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 Covid vaccine shots, caught while going for 12th

Bihar has reported some of the most bizarre cases related to the Covid-19 vaccination campaign -- from dead people receiving messages of successful administration of the vaccine, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan being listed as vaccinated on the Co-WIN portal.

In the most recent incident, an 84-year-old man from the state has claimed to have been inoculated with 11 doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

According to a report by IndiaToday, Brahmadev Mandal, a resident of Orai village in Madhepura district was caught before being administered the 12th dose. “I benefitted a lot from the vaccine. This is why I have been taking it repeatedly... The government has made a wonderful thing [vaccine],” Mandal reportedly said.

A retired postal department employee, Mandal allegedly submitted his Aadhaar card and his phone number on eight occasions and used his voter ID card and his wife’s phone number on the other three, the report stated.

"The matter will be thoroughly investigated to find out how he managed to take so many doses," the civil surgeon of the district was quoted as saying.

The state has witnessed a sharp rise in Covid cases over the past week during which its active caseload has jumped by more than 20 times.

