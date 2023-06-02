Mizoram: 86% rural homes provided tap water connections

86% rural households provided with tap water connections: Mizoram dy CM

He said that 1.14 lakh of 1.33 lakh rural households in the state have been benefitted

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • Jun 02 2023, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 22:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia on Friday claimed that 86 per cent of rural households in the northeastern state have been provided with tap water connections under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission.

He said that 1.14 lakh of 1.33 lakh rural households in the state have been benefitted.

The deputy chief minister said 2,013 of 2,168 schools and 1,526 of 1,583 Anganwadi centres have received tap water connections.

He said the state government has set a target to provide tap water connection to 22,485 rural households this year.

Of this, 4,318 households have been covered so far, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mizoram
water
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

Delhi Police's 'purr-fect' reply to Elon Musk's tweet

Delhi Police's 'purr-fect' reply to Elon Musk's tweet

 