89 active coronavirus cases in Bengal

With twelve fresh COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, the number of active positive cases in West Bengal has gone up to 89 on Friday. Making the announcement, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said that the number of confirmed deaths due to coronavirus in the state remains five.

Refuting a section of media reports and claims on social media that the state government did not provide the correct COVID-19 death toll in Bengal, Sinha said that the government announced such deaths only after confirmation from the audit committee.

“When we get informed about such deaths we are referring the cases to the audit committee comprising of experts. When they confirm that the deaths are due to COVID-19, only then we are announce it. We are not including cases where the audit committee says that the deaths were due to co-morbidities,” said Sinha.

He also said that so far 2,095 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state by five government-run and two private laboratories .