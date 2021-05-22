99-year-old woman in Bengal wins battle against Covid-19, diabetes and heart attack

She is just a year short of turning 100, but age did not dampen her will to survive against the dreaded Covid-19. A 99-year-old woman from West Bengal's Cooch Behar district has fended off the combined onslaught of the virus, subsequent pneumonia, diabetes and a heart attack.

The uphill battle of Arati Bhattacharya began on April 29 when she was admitted to the Cooch Behar Government Medical College and Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. The fact that she suffers from diabetes, as well as her age, became a cause of concern for her family members and doctors.

Their worst fears seemed to be coming true when Bhattacharya’s condition started to deteriorate. Not only was she suffering from pneumonia caused by the virus, but on the third day of being hospitalized, she suffered a heart attack.

Bhattacharya’s condition became even more critical as her oxygen saturation level started to dip at an alarming rate and she was put under ventilation.

However, the feisty old lady did not give up. After prolonged medication, she started to respond to treatment and began to recover. Doctors at the hospital said her heart issues started to get resolved and her oxygen saturation also improved.

Finally, after a battle of 22 days against Covid-19, Bhattacharya was discharged from hospital on Friday.

Lauding her courage and will to survive, hospital superintendent Rajiv Prasad said, “She was cured with specific treatment. Her zeal for life made our work easier.”

Bhattacharya’s son, Prabirkumar, said ever since she tested positive for Covid-19, her family spent their days in anxiety. "We were extremely worried. I am grateful to the doctors. It is because of their relentless effort that my mother is returning home safely,” he said.