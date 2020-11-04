A black day for Indian democracy: Assam CM reacts to Arnab Goswami's arrest

Many in Arnab Goswami's home state Assam reacted angrily to the way the senior journalist was arrested by Mumbai police on Wednesday with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal calling it a vendetta politics.

"A black day for Indian democracy. I strongly condemn the assault on senior journalist Arnab Goswami by Mumbai police. Vendetta politics should be stopped and freedom of press should be maintained by Maharastra by releasing Mr Goswami immediately," Sonowal tweeted soon after TV channels aired visuals of Goswami's detention and alleged assault by a Mumbai police team on Wednesday morning.

Goswami, who hails from Assam capital Guwahati was arrested in connection with a 2018 suicide case, which was earlier closed. Senior BJP leader and Assam Cabinet minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma called the Mumbai police action as shameless and politically motivated.

"Physical assault and arrest of Arnab Goswami by Mumbai police is nothing but muzzling freedom of press by the vindictive Maharastra government. Strongly condemn this shameless, politically motivated Mumbai police action. It is like Emergency days in Mumbai," Sarma tweeted.

Gauhati Press Club (GPC) expressed suspicion over the way Goswami was arrested in an alleged abetment to suicide case which was closed earlier for want of evidence.

"The manner in which Mr Goswami was arrested clearly leaves room for suspicion towards witch-hunting. A meeting of GPC condemned the arrest and urged Maharashtra government and Mumbai police to ensure that the senior journalist is treated fairly without a prejudiced mindset," said a statement issued by GPC president, Manoj Kumar Nath and general secretary, Sanjoy Ray.

United Television Media Association, Guwahati described the arrest as a blow to media freedom. "This will definitely deal a blow and threat to media, which is called the Fourth Pillar of democracy," said a statement issued by the association's president, Pankaj Sarma and secretary, Manash Jyoti Baruah.

The ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress demanded Goswami's immediate release.