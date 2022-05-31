A disturbing pattern of four deaths in Kolkata

A sequence of deaths of four young girls in Kolkata - actor-models, and make-up artists - in a span of 15 days, has emerged as a curious pattern.

On 15 May, Pallavi Dey, 25, a TV actor, was found hanging at her flat in Kolkata’s Garfa area.

Ten days later on 25 May, Bidisha De Majumder, 21, model-actress, was found dead, hanging, at a flat in Nagerbazar.

Two days later, another model-actor Manjusha Neogi, 26, was also found dead at her parental house in Patuli on 27 May. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a ‘dupatta’. Initial information suggests that Neogi and Majumder were friends.

The fourth, Saraswati Das, 18, a model and a make-up artist, was found dead on Sunday at her Kasba residence. She, too, was found hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a ‘dupatta’.

Several traits connect the four individuals - ambitions, careers dependent on limited opportunities, and young age. Besides reasons for the deaths that investigators are reaching at, the incidents have people associated with the acting and modelling fraternity shocked and concerned.

A mismatch between aspirations and career opportunities, and a high-level of stress - are points that have been points of discussion in small addas (chats) and on the social media platforms.