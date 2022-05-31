A disturbing pattern of four deaths in Kolkata

A disturbing pattern of four deaths in Kolkata

Several traits connect the four individuals - ambitions, careers dependent on limited opportunities, and young age

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • May 31 2022, 21:35 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 21:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay

A sequence of deaths of four young girls in Kolkata - actor-models, and make-up artists - in a span of 15 days, has emerged as a curious pattern. 

On 15 May, Pallavi Dey, 25, a TV actor, was found hanging at her flat in Kolkata’s Garfa area. 

Ten days later on 25 May, Bidisha De Majumder, 21, model-actress, was found dead, hanging, at a flat in Nagerbazar. 

Two days later, another model-actor Manjusha Neogi, 26, was also found dead at her parental house in Patuli on 27 May. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a ‘dupatta’. Initial information suggests that Neogi and Majumder were friends.

The fourth, Saraswati Das, 18, a model and a make-up artist, was found dead on Sunday at her Kasba residence. She, too, was found hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a ‘dupatta’.

Several traits connect the four individuals - ambitions, careers dependent on limited opportunities, and young age. Besides reasons for the deaths that investigators are reaching at, the incidents have people associated with the acting and modelling fraternity shocked and concerned. 

A mismatch between aspirations and career opportunities, and a high-level of stress - are points that have been points of discussion in small addas (chats) and on the social media platforms.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kolkata
West Bengal
Suicide

What's Brewing

Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'

Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'

RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Family, fans bid tearful farewell

RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Family, fans bid tearful farewell

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

 