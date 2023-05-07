AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

Amid unrest in parts of Manipur, Airports Authority of India (AAI) has taken various measures to help air passengers while airlines have waived rescheduling and cancellation charges for flights to and from the capital city of Imphal.

Curfew was relaxed on Sunday in parts of Manipur which saw ethnic rioting over the last few days.

According to a civil aviation ministry official, the AAI is coordinating with the state government for transportation of stranded passengers from the airport to the city under escort and a help desk has also been set up with effect from May 4.

The help desk counter is provided with AAI LAN internet facility to print tickets as internet services are unavailable in the state, as per the official.

A total of 10,531 passengers at Imphal airport and the total flight movements handled was 108 till May 6, including 50 defence movements and 6 additional flights, the official added.

Air India and IndiGo have waived fee for rescheduling/cancellation for all their flights to and from Imphal from May 4 to 7.

In a release on Sunday, Air India said it operated special flights to and from Imphal May 6 and 7. IndiGo, on Saturday, said it operated two special flights from Imphal to Kolkata.