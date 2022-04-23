AAP eyes Assam after winning two seats in municipal polls

Following two surprise victories in the civic body polls in North Assam, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing to position itself as a worthy opposition to the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government in the state.

AAP contested the polls in 38 of 60 seats in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, which saw them secure pole position in Tinsukia and Dhemaji, despite putting in "less effort". “Our candidates went door-to-door addressing issues such as drinking water, floods in Guwahati,” said Bhaben Choudhury, the AAP’s state coordinator, according to an Indian Express report. He added that "in Guwahati, we have followed a well-planned campaign".

The party would look to keep the momentum going and position itself as an Opposition to the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP in the state, who, at this point, is devoid of a rival, as the Congress party slowly loses its stature in the state, following the exit of leaders—the latest being that of Ripun Bora, the former state party president, to the Trinamool Congress.

Rajesh Sharma, AAP’s national council member and the leader in charge of its affairs in Assam said that the party's intention contesting in the municipal polls is to launch itself in the state. AAP is also eyeing to extend its presence in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka, which will be holding Assembly elections in the near future.

Sharma also said that the 2012-formed party has refrained from contesting elections in other states as it lacked a grassroots organisation. “Our main idea was to reach the common man. We selected candidates after a thorough background check. In the run-up to the polls, we went to each ward,” he said.

