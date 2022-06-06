AAP files complaint against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over alleged PPE scam

The Assam unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday lodged a complaint at Latasil police station in Guwahati against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and a few businessmen, alleging their involvement in an alleged scam committed during procurement of PPE kits and sanitisers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his complaint, Victor Gogoi, state secretary of AAP's Assam unit cited the allegations made in a series of news reports published in a New Delhi based news portal, The Wire and The Cross Current, another news website based in Guwahati. The reports claimed that RTI applications filed with National Health Mission, Assam revealed that work orders were issued to a private firm owned by Sarma's wife Riniki for supply of PPE kits at a higher price.

They also claimed that supply orders were also given to firms run by businessman Ghanashyam Dhanuka, whose father Ashok Dhanuka is a director of a firm, RBS Realtors, in which Sarma's son Nandil is a majority shareholder. Sarma was the health minister then and became the CM in May 2021.

The complaint urged police to register an FIR against Sarma, his wife and the businessmen, who AAP claimed was part of a conspiracy to siphon off public money by issuing work orders for procurement of the PPE kits at a higher price. The AAP leaders also staged a protest in Guwahati on Monday seeking investigation into the allegations.

The complaint was lodged two days after AAP leader and Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also sought investigation into the allegations levelled in the news reports.

Sarma refuted the allegations and threatened that he would file a defamation suit against Sisodia. Sarma said the firm owned by his wife had donated the PPE kits to the health department during the Covid crisis and no money was released to the firm for supply of the kits.

The reports led Opposition parties stage protests and many even has demanded Sarma's resignation as the CM.