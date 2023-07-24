Manipur: Women-led mob burns school, abandoned houses

Abandoned houses, school burnt by mob led by women in Manipur

The mob purportedly acted as human shields, fired several rounds and locally made bombs during the attack on Saturday evening, police said.

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Jul 24 2023, 09:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 09:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

At least 10 abandoned houses and one school were burnt by armed miscreants at Torbung Bazaar area in Churachandpur district bordering Bishnupur district, police said on Monday.

The mob, led by hundreds of women who purportedly acted as human shields, fired several rounds and locally made bombs during the attack on Saturday evening, police said.

Also Read: Extreme attacks during Manipur's ethnic conflicts that may shake conscience  

The institute is Children Treasure High School located at Torbung Bazaar.

"We hesitated to return fire when we saw the attackers approaching as the mob was led by hundreds of women. However, after we saw them trying to snatch a vehicle of the BSF and start burning our houses, we realised the need for retaliation," a local, who did not want to be named, told PTI.

The mob later also tried to take away a Casper vehicle of the BSF but the attempt was foiled by retaliatory fire from the force and the local volunteers deployed at the area.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Manipur
manipur violence

Related videos

What's Brewing

Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest

Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

 