Abhijit Banerjee visits award winning novelist

Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee visited Padmashree awardee novelist Nabaneeta Dev Sen during his one-day visit to his home town Kolkata on Wednesday.

The economist visited Sen at her residence after she requested him to meet her. Apart from spending about 40 minutes at Sen’s residence, the economist mostly stayed at his city residence during the day. He did not attend any other event during the day.

Banerjee, who is scheduled to depart from Kolkata on the early hours of Thursday, will be felicitated in January by Presidency University (formerly known as Presidency College).

However, according to sources, Sen has already informed the University authorities that she will not be able to attend the event.

The economist arrived at his home town late on Tuesday night. He was greeted by a large crowd at the Kolkata Airport. Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim and Minister of Science and Technology and Biotechnology & Forest Bratya Basu received him at the airport. However, Banerjee did not speak to the journalists present there.