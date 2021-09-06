Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED for questioning in PMLA case

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Survival in question, Sivakasi pins all hopes on Diwali
Social cost of 2019's plastic more than GDP of India
DH Toon | How to deal with 'artificial' intelligence?
'Shang-Chi' sets a North America box office record
Army stages coup in Guinea to give politics to people
Papads or fryums, GST remains a political hot potato