Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in coal smuggling case

Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reached the agency's office at CGO Complex

  • Sep 02 2022, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 12:31 ist
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection with their investigation into the coal smuggling case, officials said.

Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reached the agency's office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake near Kolkata around 11 am.

A team of five officers of the ED reached Kolkata on Thursday night to question Banerjee, the TMC's national general secretary.

Also Read | ED summons Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir in coal scam case

A large police contingent was deployed at the CGO Complex.

Banerjee was questioned by the ED earlier as well in connection with this case.

