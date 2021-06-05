Abhishek Banerjee appointed as TMC's general secretary

In a major organizational reshuffle, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday appointed her nephew Abhishek Banerjee as the national general secretary of the party. Abhishek, who earlier held the post of the state president of the TMC Youth Wing, was preceded by Subrata Bakshi.

Speaking to reporters, TMC's state general secretary Partha Chatterjee said, “Saayoni Ghosh has been made the state president of the party’s youth wing.”

He also said that several changes had been made in the party's farmer, labour and woman’s wing.

CPI(M) turncoat Ritabrata Banerjee was appointed as the state president of the TMC’s labour wing INTTUC while MP Dola Sen was appointed as the national president of the INTTUC.

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was made the national president of the party’s women's wing. Senior TMC MLA Purnendu Bose was made the president of the party’s farmers’ wing. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh was appointed as general secretary.

Newly elected TMC MLA film director Raj Chakraborty was made the chief of the party’s cultural cell.

Chatterjee said, “One person, one post-policy has been executed in the party. TMC will work to strengthen its organization outside Bengal and party MPs will play a key role in this.”

TMC sources said that during the meeting, Mamata Banerjee emphasized the leaders having a clean image.