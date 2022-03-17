Abhishek Banerjee summoned by ED over alleged coal scam

Abhishek Banerjee summoned by ED over alleged coal scam

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 17 2022, 10:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2022, 10:05 ist
Abhishek Banerjee file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

TMC National Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) next week in connection with an alleged coal scam, news agency ANI reported. 

More to follow... 

