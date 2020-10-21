Absconding GJM supremo Bimal Gurung spotted outside Gorkha Bhavan near Kolkata

Absconding GJM supremo Bimal Gurung spotted in Kolkata

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 21 2020, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 18:35 ist
The police, which was also present at the venue, did not arrest Gurung, who has been charged with more than 150 cases, including those under UAPA, for his alleged involvement in the agitation three years ago. Credit: DH File PHoto

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supremo Bimal Gurung, on the run since 2017 following an agitation for statehood in Darjeeling, was on Wednesday spotted outside Gorkha Bhavan in Salt Lake area near here, where he had arrived to address a press meet, official sources said.

The police, which was also present at the venue, did not arrest Gurung, who has been charged with more than 150 cases, including those under UAPA, for his alleged involvement in the agitation three years ago, the sources said.

Authorities at Gorkha Bhavan, however, refused to let him in, following which the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader, seen waiting in his car, left the place.

This is for the first time Gurung came out in the open following the Darjeeling unrest in 2017. He had been hiding since then to evade arrest. 

Bimal Gurung
Gorkha Janmukti Morcha

