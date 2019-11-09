Accept SC judgement on Ayodhya: Patnaik appeals

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday appealed to the people to accept the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya title dispute and ensure peace and harmony.

In a twitter post, the chief minister emphasised that the spirit of brotherhood is the hallmark of India's secular fabric.

"Ahead of #AyodhyaVerdict, appeal to everyone to accept the judgement of Honourable #SupremeCourt. Let us continue to live in peace and harmony," Patnaik said.

"The spirit of brotherhood is the hallmark of our secular fabric," the chief minister tweeted shortly before the Supreme Court is to deliver its landmark verdict on the Ayodhya title dispute.

The apex court is to pronounce the judgement later on Saturday.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the country ahead of the Supreme Court judgement in the communally sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case.