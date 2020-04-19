Active coronavirus cases rise to 198 in West Bengal

The number of active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal neared the 200 mark on Sunday with active cases increasing to 198. There have been 20 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest Health Department bulletin, the number of active COVID-19 cases went up from 178 on Saturday to 198 on Sunday. However, the death toll remained 12. Till date, 66 COVID-19 patients have been discharged.

So far 5045 samples have been tested for the infection in the state, an addition 415 tests since Saturday.

According to the bulletin, 525 persons are currently admitted in hospital isolation. The cumulative figure in this regard to date 3233 out of which 2708 have been discharged from hospital isolation.

Till date 35081 persons have been under “home observation/surveillance”.