Active Covid-19 cases breach one lakh-mark in West Bengal

Active Covid-19 cases in West Bengal breached the one lakh-mark on Tuesday with the state recording another massive daily spike of 16,403 cases in the last 24 hours. Bengal also witnessed a record 73 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 1,00,615 active Covid-19 cases in the state and the total death toll stands at 11,082. The discharge rate has dipped to 85.61% while the positivity rate stands at 7.56%.

Kolkata again had the dubious distinction of reporting the highest daily and active cases. The state capital recorded a whopping 3,708 fresh Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 23,852 active cases in Kolkata.

It is followed by the North 24 Paraganas district which recorded 2,441 cases and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Sources in the state administration said that keeping in mind the shortage of oxygen supply in Bengal, the government in the last couple of months has set up oxygen pipelines in 105 government Covid hospitals that will ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to 12,500 Covid-19 patients.

They also said that the state government will soon set up 55 oxygen plants.