Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury backs Centre's decision to operate trains to ferry stranded workers

Supporting the Centre's decision to operate "point to point" passenger trains to ferry stranded workers to their home states, Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said he had floated the idea long ago and urged the government to arrange for their return.

The Berhampore MP, in a video message, said he was informed about the central government's move by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Chowdhury also said that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to grant permission to run "point-to point trains to bring back the labourers."

The Congress leader contended that he will urge West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to coordinate with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) immediately to ensure every stranded migrant labourer returns to the state, following the protocols set for national disaster.

"I urge she write a letter to MHA on the issue soon," the Lok Sabha MP said.

The MHA on Friday allowed Indian Railways to operate special passenger trains to ferry stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, students and others back to their homes.

As per the MHA order, the Railway ministry will run special 'Shramik Trains' after coordinating with the states and Union territories for the movement of the people.