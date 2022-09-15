Adivasi insurgent groups in Assam sign pact with government

Eight Adivasi insurgent groups in Assam on Thursday signed an agreement with the government in New Delhi that seeks to establish a tribal welfare and development council for the Adivasis including those working and living in the state's tea gardens.

The agreement promised to fulfill the political, educational and economic aspirations of the Adivasis but did not specifically say anything about the groups' core demand of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Adivasis in Assam.

A special package of Rs. 1,000 crore (Rs. 500 by the Centre and Rs. 500 crores by Assam government) in five years was announced in the agreement, which was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, leaders of the insurgent groups, ministers and MPs belonging to Adivasi community in Assam and officials.

Shah said that in the agreement, provisions have been made to protect the social, cultural, ethnic and linguistic identity of Adivasi groups as well as to further strengthen them. The agreement also provides for the establishment of a Tribal Welfare and Development Council with a view to ensure speedy and focused development of tea gardens. Shah said that the agreement also provides for rehabilitation and resettlement of armed cadres and measures for the welfare of tea garden workers.

This will pave the way for the rehabilitation of 1,182 cadres belonging to the outfits. The groups include Birsa Commando Force (BCF), Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam, Adivasi People's Army, All Adivasi National Liberation Army, Santhal Tiger Force and three splinter groups.

The groups had laid down their weapons in 2012 before former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram following an assurance by the Centre to fulfill their demand for ST status to nearly 80 lakh people belonging to Adivasi communities.

Former "commander-in-chief" of BCF, Birsing Munda told DH that they agreed to sign the pact after the government assured to fulfill their main demand for ST soon.

Shah said the signing of the peace accord was another step forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream to make the region free from extremism by 2025.

A historic moment for Assam as 5 Adivasi militant outfits & 3 splinter groups signed a peace pact with GoI & GoA. This is another milestone our state has achieved due to caring guidance of Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji & special initiatives of Adarniya HM Shri @AmitShah ji. pic.twitter.com/t0k4tsp3Nf — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 15, 2022

